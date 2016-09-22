FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil total August fuel sales fall 1.8 pct led by ethanol -ANP
September 22, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil total August fuel sales fall 1.8 pct led by ethanol -ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian sales of gasoline, diesel, ethanol and other fuels fell 1.8 percent in August to 74.37 million barrels compared with 75.77 million barrels in the same month a year earlier, Brazil's petroleum and biofuels regulator ANP said on Thursday.

Declines were led by hydrate ethanol sales which fell 14 percent to 8.5 million barrels in the month from 9.9 million barrels a year earlier and by diesel which fell 2.5 percent to 30.77 million barrels from 31.56 million barrels a year earlier.

Sales of C-Blend gasoline, which contains 27 percent anhydrous ethanol, rose 7.2 percent to 22.2 million barrels from 20.7 million barrels. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

