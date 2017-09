SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel sales fell 4.2 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday. C-grade gasoline sales rose, however, to 23,440 barrels from 21,400 barrels in March of 2015.

Diesel sales fell to 29,840 barrels in March from 31,540 barrels a year earlier, ANP said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)