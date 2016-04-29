FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil March gasoline output rises, diesel output falls - regulator
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil March gasoline output rises, diesel output falls - regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details about Brazil fuel market)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian production of gasoline rose in March compared with the same month a year earlier while output of diesel fell, Brazil’s petroleum regulator ANP said on its website on Friday.

Production of A-type gasoline, or gasoline without any ethanol added, rose 17 percent to 14.4 million barrels in March compared with the same month in 2015 while diesel output fell 3.7 percent to 24.6 million barrels in the month.

Demand for gasoline rose as the price of pure, hydrated ethanol was above the level where it is competitive with C-blend gasoline in flex-fuel cars in all five of Brazil’s major regions, according to ANP price data for March.

Ethanol is starting to be competitive again in some areas as processing of a record cane crop advances.

Most cars built in Brazil can operate on any blend of gasoline and ethanol and demand for the fuels rises or falls based on their relative price. Ethanol needs to cost less than 70 percent of the price of gasoline to be competitive with gasoline.

Production of diesel, the most-used vehicle fuel in Brazil, continued to be harmed by the country’s recession, the worst in decades. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.