Brazil funds need to adapt to 'new reality' of low rates-official
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil funds need to adapt to 'new reality' of low rates-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian asset managers have to adapt their strategies to a set of new conditions governing the local economy, such as low interest rates and a declining government debt burden, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Tuesday.

Fund managers in Brazil - who for years took advantage of the nation’s high borrowing costs, paid for by the government, to make profits - need to embrace “a cultural change” that encompasses investing in assets other than government bonds to generate returns, Mendes said at an industry event in São Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
