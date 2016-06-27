UPDATE 1-Brazil has no immediate plans to raise tax on gasoline sales

(Adds quotes from government official, context)

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has no immediate plans to raise the so-called Cide tax on gasoline despite a request from the sugar and ethanol sector to do so, a senior official at the Mining and Energy Ministry said on Monday.

“There is no discussion at the moment in the ministry regarding a possible increase of the tax on gasoline,” Ricardo Dornelles, who heads the ministry’s biofuels department, said on the sidelines of an ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.

“The sugar sector presented a request to elevate the tax in their first meeting with the new minister, some weeks ago, but the president himself said this is not a priority,” he said.

Fernando Coelho Filho, the energy minister, took the job shortly after interim President Michel Temer started his administration on May 12, replacing suspended President Dilma Rousseff. She faces an impeachment trial for allegedly manipulating public accounts.

The Brazilian cane industry believes the government should use the tax to value the environmental contribution of ethanol. A higher tax on gasoline would stimulate the use of ethanol in Brazil, helping to reduce carbon emissions.

The Cide tax is currently at 0.10 real per liter of gasoline. The sugar sector would like the tax to go up to 0.60 real.

Dornelles noted the Mining and Energy Ministry is not dealing with fuels pricing, which is now seen as an exclusive duty of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Dan Grebler)