FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil airline Gol posts larger third-quarter loss
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil airline Gol posts larger third-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA on Tuesday posted a third-quarter loss of 245.1 million reais ($95.87 million), above the loss of 197 million reais recorded in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and aircraft leasing, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, rose 24.2 percent to 462.8 million reais in the third quarter from a year ago. (1 US dollar = 2.5565 Brazilian real) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.