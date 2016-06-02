BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (June 2016)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President (suspended)..........................Dilma ROUSSEFF

(Sworn in for second term Jan. 1, 2015) Vice-President (interim president)...............Michel TEMER

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN Education & CULTURE.............................Jose MENDONÇA Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations..................................Jose SERRA Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA Justice & Citizenship.....................Alexandre de MORAES Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism........................................Henrique ALVES Transparency & Oversight......................Torquato JARDIM Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Government................Geddel VIEIRA LIMA Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General..........................Fabio Osorio MEDINA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

