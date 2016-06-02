FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (June 2016)
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (June 2016)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President (suspended)..........................Dilma ROUSSEFF

(Sworn in for second term Jan. 1, 2015) Vice-President (interim president)...............Michel TEMER

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN Education & CULTURE.............................Jose MENDONÇA Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations..................................Jose SERRA Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA Justice & Citizenship.....................Alexandre de MORAES Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism........................................Henrique ALVES Transparency & Oversight......................Torquato JARDIM Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Government................Geddel VIEIRA LIMA Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General..........................Fabio Osorio MEDINA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.