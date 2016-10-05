BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (Oct. 2016)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER

(Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO Culture........................................Marcelo CALERO Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN Education.......................................Jose MENDONÇA Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations..................................Jose SERRA Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA Justice & Citizenship.....................Alexandre de MORAES Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism..........................................Marx BELTRÃO Transparency & Oversight......................Torquato JARDIM Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Government................Geddel VIEIRA LIMA Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)