an hour ago
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (July 2017)
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 2:35 AM / an hour ago

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (July 2017)

2 Min Read

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after impeachment of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO Culture......................................Sérgio Sá LEITÃO Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN Education.......................................Jose MENDONÇA Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations...............................Aloysio NUNES Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Human Rights.................................Luislinda VALOIS Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA Justice & Public Security.....................Torquato JARDIM Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism..........................................Marx BELTRÃO Transparency & Oversight......(acting).........Wagner ROSARIO Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Presidency.........Wellington MOREIRA FRANCO Secretary of the Government.................Antonio IMBASSAHY Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

