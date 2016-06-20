FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's GPA denies top holder Casino plans to delist company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrrects first paragraph to insert dropped word "no," making clear GPA says Casino has no plans to delist GPA)

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said on Monday that controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie has no plans to delist the company in Brazil or carry out a reorganization of the business.

Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, citing unnamed sources, said France's Casino is considering taking GPA private. In a securities filing, GPA said the only plan to restructure existing business in Brazil is the ongoing merger of e-commerce unit Cnova NV into appliance retailer Via Varejo SA - which was made public in recent weeks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
