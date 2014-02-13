FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2014

Brazil retailer GPA fourth-quarter profit jumps 28 pct

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - GPA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, posted a fourth-quarter profit of 687 million reais ($285 million), 28 percent higher than a year earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Net income at the retailer controlled by French group Casino beat an average estimate of 560 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, dipped 2 percent to 1.307 billion reais, below an average estimate of 1.507 billion reais.

