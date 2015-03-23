FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazilian retailer GPA cuts 2015 investment budget to $423.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, approved a plan to invest 1.35 billion reais ($423.3 million) in 2015, down from a 1.8 billion reais estimate released by the company in December, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The board also approved 194 million reais in dividend payments for the year.

GPA posted a slightly lower fourth-quarter earnings in February as a larger tax burden offset more profitable operations. ($1 = 3.19 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

