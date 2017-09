Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar 4th quarter net sales rose 16.2 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açucar , Brazil’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday that net sales rose 16.2 percent 19.66 billion reais ($7.49 billion) in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier.

Same-store consolidate net sales at the group, formally known as Cia. Brasileira de Distribuição, rose 2.7 percent to 6.4 billion reais, the company said in a securities filing.

Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, at its Via Varejo furniture, white goods and electronics unit rose 2.7 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 6.4 billion reais. Same store sales at Via Varejo rose 1.5 percent.