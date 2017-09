SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil’s largest retailer, said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least 12 months, a measure known as same-store sales, rose 4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 14.8 percent from a year earlier to 17.237 billion reais ($5.61 billion), GPA said in a securities filing.