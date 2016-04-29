FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil grains company Fiagril sells stake to China's Hunan Dakang
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil grains company Fiagril sells stake to China's Hunan Dakang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian grains company Fiagril sold an undisclosed stake to China’s Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd, a unit of Pengxin Group, the Brazilian firm said on Friday.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the Chinese firm bought a controlling 57 percent stake in Fiagril, a family-owned company based in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso, in the heart of Brazil’s center-west grain belt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Roberto Samora and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)

