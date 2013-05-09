FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil lowers 2012/13 soy crop, raises corn forecast - Conab
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil lowers 2012/13 soy crop, raises corn forecast - Conab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2012/13 soy crop estimate fell slightly from April’s forecast but the country’s corn crop is seen up from last month, the government’s crop supply agency Conab said on Thursday.

Brazil is near the end of harvesting a record 81.5 million tonnes of soy this season, Conab said in its monthly crop report, down from the 81.9 million tonnes forecast in early April.

The corn crop is expected to finish harvesting in the coming few months with a record output of 78.0 million tonnes, up from Conab’s April forecast of 77.45 million tonnes, thanks to a big winter crop planting. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.