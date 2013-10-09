FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government forecasts record 2013/14 soybean crop
October 9, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil government forecasts record 2013/14 soybean crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government crop supply agency Conab forecast a 2013/14 soybean crop of between 87.6 million tonnes and 89.7 million tonnes in its first report of the crop year on Wednesday, above last season’s record 81.3 million tonnes.

The agency estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between 78.4 million tonnes and 79.6 million tonnes and held its view of the 2012/13 corn crop at 81.3 million tonnes.

Conab cut its forecast for the 2013/14 wheat crop to 4.77 million tonnes, down from the 4.95 million tonnes seen last month. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

