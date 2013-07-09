UPDATE 1-Brazil bumps up record corn, soybean forecasts

* Soy exports seen at 37.8 mln T, up from year earlier 32.5 mln T

* Soy fields achieved productivity record, Conab says

* Wheat, cotton estimates held steady from month earlier (Adds export numbers, productivity, background)

SAO PAULO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government crop supply agency Conab slightly raised its forecast for the country’s record 2012/2013 corn and soybean crops on Tuesday, citing problem-free harvesting and historical expansion in area planted in a report.

The agency estimated the corn crop at 79.1 million tonnes, up from its 78.5-million-tonne forecast in June, and lifted its view of the now-harvested soybean crop to 81.5 million tonnes from 81.3 million tonnes forecast last month.

Brazil plants two corn crops each crop year, the bigger of which is now being harvested in the center-west after expanded planting and good rains pushed it to a record output.

The harvest is developing well in all major producing states, Conab said. Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse that is poised to take on a larger share of the world’s food production in coming years, will produce 8.4 percent more corn this season than it did with its previous record crop last year.

The soybean crop is now harvested and largely exported, and Conab said it increased its forecast by 200,000 tonnes this month because rains during harvesting did not result in losses to fungus as expected. Instead, yields in soybean fields reached a record productivity average of 2.938 tonnes per hectare.

Brazil is expected to export 37.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, up from 32.5 million tonnes shipped abroad last season, Conab said.

Corn exports will likely fall sharply to 15 million tonnes from 22.3 million tonnes a year earlier, however, as Brazil tries to rebuild stocks after facing a shortage of corn used for animal feed in the drought-stricken Northeast earlier this year.

Conab also forecast a 2013/14 wheat crop of 5.61 million tonnes, up very slightly from the 5.56 million tonnes seen last month. Brazil is often one of the world’s top importers of the grain. It normally relies on neighboring Argentina for supplies but has been forced to import more from the northern hemisphere as its southern neighbor faces a shortage.

Brazil’s wheat harvest will not start for a few months and late rains, frost and disease often play a role in the final crop numbers.

Conab said Brazil will likely produce a cotton lint crop of 1.3 million tonnes in 2012/13, unchanged from a month earlier but down from the 1.9 million tonnes produced a year earlier.

The national cotton growers’ association told Reuters last week that Brazil will likely need to import some 200,000 tonnes of cotton to meet the needs of the local textile industry by the end of the year.

Conab will not publish estimates for the 2013/14 soy and corn crops until October, after they are planted. The U.S. department of agriculture, however, is already predicting a fresh record soybean crop of 85 million tonnes from Brazil as well as 72 million tonnes of corn next season. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)