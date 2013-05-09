UPDATE 2-Brazil lowers soy crop view but exports to hold strong

* Soy estimate down to record 81.5 mln T from 81.9 mln T in April

* Total corn crop seen at record 78 mln T vs 77.45 mln T in April

* Conab puts 1st 2013 wheat forecast up at 5.14 mln T (Writes through with additional details)

By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s record 2012/13 soy crop will turn out slightly smaller than the government crop supply agency Conab forecast in April, but the agency sees exports of the commodity holding firm at a record 36.78 million tonnes.

In its eighth estimate of the season’s grain output released on Thursday, Conab also raised its view of the corn crop from last month and issued its first forecast of the 2013 wheat crop, which is expected to recover from last year’s poor showing.

Brazil is nearly finished harvesting a record 81.5 million-tonne soy crop, Conab said in its monthly grains report, down from the 81.9 million tonnes forecast in early April. Despite the slight drop in the estimate, production is still 23 percent above the 66.4 million-tonne crop harvested last year, which came in below expectations due to drought.

The agency’s crop forecast is not expected to change significantly in the coming months, now that harvest is nearly done with less than 10 percent of production still standing in the field.

Conab said the result was exceptional given the late rains during the start of harvest and the greater incidence of Asian rust due to the additional moisture.

An agricultural powerhouse, Brazil is due to export a record 36.78 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Conab said, unchanged from last month’s estimate and up sharply from the 32.47 million tonnes shipped of last year’s drought-hit crop.

Brazilian soybeans are set to be shipped to the United States, where stocks of the oilseed are tight due to last year’s Midwest drought, industry sources familiar with the trades told Reuters on Wednesday.

CORN

Brazil’s total corn crop is expected to yield a record output of 78.0 million tonnes, up from Conab’s April forecast of 77.45 million tonnes, thanks to a big winter crop that essentially finished planting in March and will harvest over the coming weeks.

The second of the two corn crops is developing well and should reach 43.2 million tonnes, well up from last year’s strong showing of 39.1 million tonnes.

If confirmed, it would be the second straight record corn output for Brazil, which has quickly filled the void left by the severe drought last year over the U.S. grain belt.

Conab said it expects corn exports to drop sharply to 15 million tonnes from a record 22.3 million last season, despite the bigger crop expected to be harvested.

Private sector analysts are more optimistic and expect corn exports to reach close to 19 million tonnes but not repeat last year’s record. Much will depend on the winter crop’s receiving sufficient rain this month to bring it to a bumper harvest.

WHEAT

The crop agency also raised its first wheat forecast of the 2013 crop that will be harvested later in the year to 5.14 million tonnes from the 4.3 million tonnes that was harvested in the second half of 2012.

Brazil is among the top importers of wheat and is expected to import 6.8 million tonnes in the 2013/14 season, down from the 7.2 million tonnes imported in the prior season when output fell to its lowest in several years.

Most of Brazil’s wheat imports come from Argentina, but its southern neighbor has been producing smaller and smaller exportable crops in recent years. Brazil has been forced to turn increasingly to North America to supplement its wheat needs. (Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jim Marshall)