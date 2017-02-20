FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Brazil has no cash to replenish public stocks of food -minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 20, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil has no cash to replenish public stocks of food -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has no available money to replenish depleted public stocks of food and will not buy staples such as grains anytime soon, despite an expected record crop this year, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday.

Maggi told reporters in Sao Paulo that an exception regarding government actions in the sector was intervention in the corn market, where the government decided to use part of reduced public corn stocks to ease a supply tightness in some Northeast states impacted by drought. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.