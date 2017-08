SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Oilseeds industry group Abiove on Thursday raised Brazil's 2016/17 soybean output forecast to 110.7 million tonnes, a 3.2 rise from an estimate released in March, according to a statement.

Abiove also raised Brazil's soybean export forecast to 60.3 million tonnes, a slight 0.8 percent increase from the previews estimate, the statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)