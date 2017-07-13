FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 minutes ago
Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 7 minutes ago

Brazil's Abiove says cancellation of shipping contracts 'inevitable' due to road blockade

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's oilseeds industry group Abiove on Thursday said cancellation of contracts to ship grains including soy and corn through certain Brazilian Northern ports is "inevitable" after protests blocking a key highway.

The blockade is preventing trucks from unloading grains at the riverside port of Miritibuba, in the state of Pará, from where they are sent to the port of Barcarena before hitting export markets. Abiove estimates grains stored at Barcarena are enough to load ships for only another week. (Reporting by Ana Mano and José Roberto Gomes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.