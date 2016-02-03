FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New grain terminal in Brazilian Amazon to start exports in July
February 3, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Logistics firm Hidrovias do Brasil plans to start exporting grains from a new terminal with up to 6.5 million tonnes annual capacity in the Brazilian Amazon in July, serving international grain merchants, CEO Bruno Serapião said.

Noble Agri and Holland’s Nidera, both controlled by Chinese food giant COFCO, as well as Multigrain, a Brazilian subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui, signed long-term contracts to use the terminal on the Tapajos river in Para state, he said in an interview. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

