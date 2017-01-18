Brazil police clear blockades on Mato Grosso grains road

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.

The blockades were set up by truckers seeking talks with commodities traders and transportation companies over payments for hauling grain from Mato Grosso, in Brazil's central farm belt, to export hubs in the south.

It is not clear how long drivers will continue their protest, which began last Friday and have slowed operations for at least one facility in the state, a soy processing unit of food processor Bunge.

The protest comes just as Mato Grosso's soy and corn harvest kicks off. The state is expected to produce 30 million tonnes of soybeans this season. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alan Crosby)