REFILE-Brazil to extend housing program despite budget cuts -official
July 16, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Brazil to extend housing program despite budget cuts -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day from Thursday to Wednesday)

BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will extend its “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” low-income housing program by another 3 million units while raising the value of homes eligible for subsidies by “at least 10 or 11 percent,” Minister of Cities Gilberto Kassab said.

The program’s third phase will be launched between August and September, despite recent government efforts to rein in spending this year, Kassab said in a late Wednesday interview in Brasilia. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Cesar Binaconi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli; Writing by Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
