Brazil's HRT to buy stake in Shell's Campos prospects- source
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's HRT to buy stake in Shell's Campos prospects- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and gas company HRT has reached an agreement to buy a stake in Royal-Dutch Shell assets in the Campos Basin, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Further details of the agreement are expected to be published by HRT on the CVM, the local market regulator, website on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, reported that the deal would give HRT 80 percent of the venture.

The fields involved in the deal are the Bijupira and Salema areas, which were some of the first to be operated by a foreign company in Brazil on a commercial scale, the source that spoke with Reuters said.

HRT and Shell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
