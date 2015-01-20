FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's HRT says to buy Shell's stake in Campos areas
January 20, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's HRT says to buy Shell's stake in Campos areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and gas company HRT has reached an agreement to buy Royal-Dutch Shell assets in the Campos Basin for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

HRT said it would acquire Shell’s 80 percent stake in the Bijupira and Salema areas, according to the statement. The remaining 20 percent are owned by Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The Bijupira and Salema areas were some of the first to be operated by a foreign company in Brazil on a commercial scale. The deal will allow HRT to treble its current oil output to more than 30,000 barrels per day, the company said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Tom Brown)

