10 months ago
Brazil's Hypermarcas taps former UBS banker Lacerda for board seat
October 24, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas taps former UBS banker Lacerda for board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of generic drugs, has tapped Maria Carolina Lacerda as a board member, following the resignation of two members.

In a Monday securities filing, Hypermarcas said Lacerda will assume one of the slots left by Marcelo Henrique Limírio Gonçalves and his son, Marcelo Henrique, on a permanent basis. The other board seat will remain empty until the board convenes later this month to propose a new member, the filing said.

Lacerda was the former head of Brazil investment banking for UBS AG. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
