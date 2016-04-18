Brazil IBGE cancels farm census, delays other economic research

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s main statistics agency, IBGE, said on Monday it would indefinitely suspend its farm census which gathers data on cattle, crops and the rural economy due to budgetary cuts, which have also hit other research at the agency.

In addition, the IBGE said it suspended hiring 1,400 temporary researchers that it had planned to send into the field in 2017 to conduct the main national census that generates data used to help calculate other economic indicators, such as gross domestic product (GDP).

“The internal information we have is that research could resume in the field in 2018 depending on the budget,” IBGE director of associated workers, Dione de Oliveira, told Reuters.

The IBGE said its initial budget of 330 million reais ($92 million) for the national census had been cut by 64 million reais.

The agency also said research on household spending, which helps define the goods to be measured in the leading inflation indicator IPCA, had been delayed due to budget issues.

Brazil is in the middle of its worst economic recession in several decades as well as a deepening political crisis, after Congresses voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on Sunday night by a significant margin.

The farm sector is one of the few bright spots of the economy in Brazil, Latin America’s main agricultural powerhouse. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)