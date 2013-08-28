FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Brazil recovering from slowdown, backs more reforms
August 28, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

IMF says Brazil recovering from slowdown, backs more reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is recovering gradually from the slowdown that began in mid-2011, but more efforts to boost productivity, competitiveness and investment are critical for spurring growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

In a report based on annual consultations with Brazilian economic authorities, the IMF praised Brazil’s focus on reforms to ease supply-side constraints, saying it would boost investment and alleviate infrastructure bottlenecks.

The report said it will be important for Brazil to increase domestic saving, improve the minimum wage indexation mechanism and continue to reform its pension system.

“Other efforts to foster private investment should include streamlining taxation and improving business conditions,” the IMF said.

