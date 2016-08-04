FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate committee votes to put Rousseff on trial
August 4, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil Senate committee votes to put Rousseff on trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Senate impeachment committee voted on Thursday to put suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on trial in the full chamber for breaking budget laws, opening the way for her to be removed from office.

The 21-member committee voted 14-5 to try Rousseff for allegedly manipulating government accounts to allow more public spending in the run-up to her 2014 re-election. The Senate will vote next Tuesday whether to accept the charges and begin the trial that should reach a verdict at the end of the month. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

