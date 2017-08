SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Demonstrations in Brazil's biggest city against the removal from office of former President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday devolved into clashes between masked protestors and police, who fired tear gas canisters to clear the streets.

Television images showed some protestors smashing windows, vandalizing stores and setting trash on fire in downtown Sao Paulo, while police arrayed in riot gear blocked major roads. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)