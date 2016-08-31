FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Senate removes President Dilma Rousseff from office
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 4:45 PM / in a year

Brazil's Senate removes President Dilma Rousseff from office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate removed leftist President Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday for breaking budgetary laws, in an impeachment process that has polarized the Latin American country and paralyzed its politics for nine months.

Senators voted 61-20 to convict Rousseff for illegally using money from state banks to boost public spending. Her conservative former Vice President Michel Temer, who has run the country since her suspension in May, will be sworn to serve out the remainder of her term through 2018.

A separate vote will be held on whether Rousseff will be barred from public office for eight years. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)

