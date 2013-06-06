FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil tax repeal may boost inflows by $2.8 bln - JPMorgan
June 6, 2013 / 8:52 AM

Brazil tax repeal may boost inflows by $2.8 bln - JPMorgan

Sujata Rao

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s move to drop a tax on foreign buying of domestic debt will allow more of its bonds to join two JPMorgan indexes, potentially boosting inflows by at least $2.8 billion, the bank said on Thursday.

The removal of the 6 percent IOF tax, imposed in 2010 to fend off so-called hot money flows, could bring up to $30 billion into the local bond market, according to some estimates.

The real, which had hit four-year lows amid a widespread selloff in emerging assets, rose 2 percent at one point on Wednesday after Brazil announced it was removing the tax.

JPMorgan, whose bond indices are used by 80 percent of emerging market investors, said in a note to clients that 11 Brazilian bonds would now become eligible to enter its GBI-EM Narrow and GBI-EM Narrow Diversified indices.

“Potential flows for passive investors total approximately $2.8 billion,” the bank said.

Entry will be staggered over a 10-month period starting Aug. 1, the bank said.

These two indices exclude countries and bonds that impose any form of tax or capital controls for international investors. As a result of inclusion, Brazil’s weight in the GBI-EM Narrow will rise to 26 percent, up from 1.13 percent, to become the biggest component of the index.

Its share in the GBI-EM Narrow Diversified will rise to 10 percent from 4.7 percent, JPM said, adding that index-eligible Brazilian bonds would have a market value of $217.7 billion.

But the tax move will have no impact on the composition of the most widely used domestic debt index, the GBI-EM Global Diversified, which has less stringent entry criteria. This index assigns Brazil a 10 percent weight.

JPMorgan says assets managed against the GBI-EM indices total over $231 billion but the narrow versions make up only $16 billion or less than 7 percent. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
