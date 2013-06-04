Brazil tries to defuse conflicts with Indians over land, dams

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff’s government sought on Tuesday to defuse mounting conflicts with indigenous groups over its decision to stop setting aside farm land for Indians and plans to build more hydroelectric dams in the Amazon.

The government flew 144 Munduruku Indians to Brasilia for talks to end a week-long occupation of the controversial Belo Monte dam on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil’s fast-growing demand for electricity.

Authorities on Monday night reversed an order to evict Terena Indians occupying a farm in Mato Grosso do Sul state that they invaded last week for a second time, angered by the fatal shooting of one of their tribe’s members.

Some 2,000 Kaingang and Guarani Indians continued blocking three roads in Rio Grande do Sul state to protest the government’s decision to put on hold the process of granting ancestral lands to indigenous communities, a concession to Brazil’s powerful farm lobby.

“We are waiting for confirmation of a meeting with the governor before we lift the roadblocks,” Indian chief Deoclides de Paula said by telephone from a blocked highway. “The government’s policy is unconstitutional. Indian lands must be set aside.”

In Curitiba, the Parana state capital, 30 Kaingang Indians invaded the offices of the ruling Workers’ Party on Monday and only agreed to leave 10 hours later when they were promised a meeting with Rousseff’s chief of staff, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Hoffmann, who plans to run for governor of Parana next year, announced the shift in Indian policy last month to congressmen from agricultural states who complained that farmers were being run off properties they have owned and worked for decades.

Farmers praised her announcement that other federal agencies will be involved in land decisions, effectively reducing the jurisdiction of the government’s Indian affairs office, the Funai, and giving the state agricultural research institute Embrapa a say in identifying Indian territory.

Brazil’s indigenous land policy, established in the country’s constitution, is considered one of the most progressive in the world, with about 13 percent of the huge South American nation’s territory already set aside for Indians.

Land grants decided by anthropologists turned over huge reservations to the Indians in the uninhabited Amazon, but conflicts with farmers have multiplied as Funai moved to decide on Indian lands in the farm belt of south-central Brazil which has enjoyed a boom based on exports of soybeans and corn.

More land grants were still under consideration, but government sources told Reuters that Rousseff did not plan to approve any new Indian reservations for the foreseeable future.

FIELDS BURN AFTER INDIAN DEATH

The policy change is now fueling protests across the country and the government is scrambling to avert more violence after a 35-year-old Indian man was shot while police evicted some 200 Terena from the disputed cattle ranch of a former congressman in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Angry Terena Indians armed with sticks, bows and arrows reoccupied the property on Friday and set fire to fields. Late on Monday, in a change of course, a local judge ruled that the Indians could stay put and instructed police to seek a mediated solution that does not involve force, a federal police spokesman in the area said on Tuesday.

In Rio Grande do Sul, farmers say Funai is trying to create Indian reservations on land that has belonged to European-descended settlers for 150 years. But de Paulo, who is leading the protests, said only 0.27 percent of the state has been set aside, too little for the state’s 34,000 Indians.

“The government has abandoned us; Dilma isn’t supporting indigenous peoples,” he said.

ArpinSul, an indigenous organization helping to coordinate Monday’s protests in Parana and the ongoing roadblocks in Rio Grande do Sul, said it was waiting for confirmation of a meeting with Hoffman.

In another move to ease tensions with Brazil’s indigenous population, one of Rousseff’s ministers, Gilberto Carvalho, was scheduled to receive a delegation of the Munduruku tribe in Brasilia on Tuesday afternoon.

The Munduruku, who are from the Tapajos, the only major river in the Amazon basin with no dams, are demanding a revision of government plans to build a dozen hydroelectric dams there.

Last week they paralyzed work at one of three building sites at Belo Monte, slated to become the world’s third-largest dam capable of producing 11,233 megawatts of electricity, equivalent to about 10 percent of Brazil’s current generating capacity.

Belo Monte, a pet project of Rousseff’s that was the target of international criticism by environmental groups, has become a stage for Indians from other parts of the Amazon.

While the latest occupation ended peacefully, a spokesman for the consortium building Belo Monte dam said the protests were becoming more tense each time.

“They held an arrow to the throat of a worker and threatened to set fire to the offices,” the spokesman said. “The government has to negotiate with the Indians for to avoid a tragedy.” (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)