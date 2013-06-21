FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gov't says to buy ranch at center of Indian land dispute
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2013 / 11:19 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil gov't says to buy ranch at center of Indian land dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal government said on Friday it would buy a former Congressman’s ranch and give the land to Terena Indians in a bid to quell a violent land dispute that has plagued the country’s agricultural belt for months.

President Dilma Rousseff’s government sent federal troops to the area in Mato Grosso do Sul state last month after an Indian was killed during a forced eviction from the property.

Brazil’s indigenous policy, which includes returning land to natives based on anthropological studies, is considered one of the world’s most progressive. But it has sparked violence since the country became an agricultural superpower and Indian policy clashed with farming interests.

Rousseff’s government also faces the difficult task of responding to widespread rioting unrelated to Indian lands in cities across Brazil that has caught Latin America’s largest economy off guard a year before it hosts the soccer World Cup. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.