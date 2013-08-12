Brazil monthly inflation seen gaining steam, central banker says

BELEM, Brazil , Aug 12 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Brazil may accelerate in coming months after bottoming in July, although the trend for 12-month trailing price data will steadily decline, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

A slump in food and transportation costs helped the benchmark IPCA consumer price index rise 0.03 percent last month, the lowest monthly gain in three years. As a result, 12-month trailing inflation slowed to 6.27 percent in July, near the ceiling of the central bank’s target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.

In a presentation in the northern city of Belém, Carlos Hamilton Araújo, the central bank’s economic policy director, said that inflation close to zero is “the exception, not the rule” in Brazil. He added that annual inflation readings should begin to decline during the second half of the year, because of more favorable bases of comparison.

“From January through July we had monthly inflation losing ground. Now it is plausible to say monthly inflation should tend to be bigger,” Araújo said at the event. Araújo is a voting member of Brazil’s central bank board, which meets Aug. 27-28 to decide on monetary policy.

Araújo’s remarks suggest that the central bank remains optimistic but cautious with inflation, which accelerated sharply in recent months on a 12-month trailing basis amid an economic slowdown, rising government spending and a tumble in the currency. The central bank has raised the benchmark Selic lending rate by 1.25 points to 8.5 percent since April to ease inflationary pressures in Latin America’s largest economy.

The yield on the interest-rate future contract due at the end of the year, a measure of expectations for the Selic by year-end, rose to 8.89 percent on Monday from 8.86 percent on Friday.

While most analysts see the central bank’s efforts to head off inflation as positive, some have complained that a tougher stance is needed to anchor future inflation expectations.

Araújo said that the government’s stance on budget spending remains “expansionist,” adding that the central bank will reserve the right to step in to quell excessive volatility in or demand for the U.S. dollar in the local currency market.