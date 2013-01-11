FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil CPI to ease toward target mid-point-deputy minister
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil CPI to ease toward target mid-point-deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Barbosa says inflation to slow throughout 2013

* Inflation ended 2013 at 5.84 pct

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil should slow to a level closer to the center of the official target range in 2013, Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday.

The center of Brazil’s official inflation target range is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

“We expect inflation to slow throughout the year,” Barbosa told reporters in Brasilia.

Brazil’s inflation closed 2012 at a faster-than-expected 5.84 percent, suggesting price pressure will get even more intense if activity picks up as expected this year.

Still, the central bank forecasts inflation will ease to 4.8 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.