Brazil's Mantega sees inflation losing steam in May, June
May 21, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Mantega sees inflation losing steam in May, June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil will rise at a slower pace in May and June, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, adding that recent spikes are related to seasonal and not necessarily permanent factors.

Mantega, speaking to reporters in Brasilia, said the government had not made a decision on whether to extend tax exemptions on corporate payrolls beyond 2014. The exemptions are due to expire at the end of the year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

