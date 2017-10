RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank chief Alexandre Tombini pledged on Thursday to do what is needed to lower inflation this year and next.

“The central bank remains vigilant and will do what is necessary in a timely manner to put inflation on a declining path in the second half of the year and to ensure that trend remains in place next year,” Tombini said at the opening of a seminar on inflation targeting organized by the central bank.