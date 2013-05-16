UPDATE 2-Brazil central bank pledges to bring down inflation this year

* Tombini says working to consolidate inflation at lower level

* Comments suggest more aggressive monetary tightening

* Short-dated interest rate futures rally after remarks (New throughout, updates with more comments from central bank chief, adds analyst comment, background)

By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Thursday pledged to bring inflation lower this year and next, suggesting a more aggressive monetary tightening stance that sent interest rate futures rallying.

Speaking at a central bank seminar on inflation targeting, Tombini said policymakers are working to “consolidate inflation at lower levels” in 2013 and 2014.

“The central bank remains vigilant and will do what is necessary, in a timely manner, to put inflation on a declining path in the second half of the year and to ensure that trend remains in place next year,” he said during his presentation.

Tombini reiterated the central bank’s view that inflation, which is running just a tad below the ceiling of a government target range, has remained at high levels due to supply shocks in food prices, among other reasons.

But, speaking to reporters shortly after his presentation, he noted that wholesale prices are already slowing and said consumer inflation will also ease in the next three months.

Asked whether the central bank would need to intensify its monetary tightening campaign, Tombini said that is a decision the central bank board will make in two weeks, when it meets to set a new target for the benchmark Selic rate.

The central bank raised the Selic in April by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent, disappointing many investors who had bet on a more aggressive rate hike of 50 basis points.

Brazilian interest-rate futures <0#2DIJ:> erased losses and rose after Tombini’s comments.

Shorter-dated contracts posted sharper gains, causing the domestic yield curve to flatten in a sign that investors were pricing in a more aggressive central bank stance against inflation.

“The main point in Tombini’s remarks is that he will make inflation decline this year and next. Markets saw a more hawkish tone, either by intensifying the pace of rate hikes now or by having a longer tightening cycle,” said Ures Folchini, a treasury vice president at WestLB bank in Sao Paulo. (Additional reporting by Tiago Pariz; editing by James Dalgleish, John Wallace and David Gregorio)