FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
France's Vinci submits bids in Brazil airports auction -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 5 months ago

France's Vinci submits bids in Brazil airports auction -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.

At least three groups have submitted bids in the auction ahead of a 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) deadline. The bids will be unsealed on Thursday, when the government awards the rights to operate airports in Porto Alegre, Florianopolis, Fortaleza and Salvador. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.