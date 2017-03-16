Fraport, Vinci, Zurich Airport win rights to four Brazil airports

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport AG won the rights to operate Brazil's Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airports on Thursday, beating out French group Vinci SA and Zurich Airport with bids of 425 million reais ($137 million) and 291 million reais, respectively, at a government auction.

Zurich won the operating license for the Florianopolis airport with a bid of 83 million reais, beating out Vinci, which took the concession for the Salvador airport with the lone bid of 661 million reais.