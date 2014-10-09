FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil considers cutting reserve requirements to boost credit -source
October 9, 2014

Brazil considers cutting reserve requirements to boost credit -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering easing reserve requirements for banks in the country to free up lending for infrastructure projects, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Brazil is trying to increase lending and investment in infrastructure projects to reinvigorate its economy, which slipped into a technical recession earlier this year.

Brazil’s central bank has previously cut reserve requirements to free up lending. In July it said it would free up an estimated 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) in the financial system through changes to banks’ reserve requirements. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)

