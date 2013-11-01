FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BNDES sees infrastructure note sales doubling in 2014
November 1, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BNDES sees infrastructure note sales doubling in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Companies will sell around 9.5 billion reais of new infrastructure-related notes in Brazil’s domestic capital markets next year, helping increase demand and trading of the securities to boost funding for roads, port and airport projects, a senior government official said on Friday.

This year, issuance of infrastructure notes were around 4 billion reais, said Luciano Coutinho, president of state development bank BNDES.

BNDES is the country’s largest source of long-term credit for companies.

