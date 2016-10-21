FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNDES sees competition, not lower returns, helping cut Brazil power rates
October 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

BNDES sees competition, not lower returns, helping cut Brazil power rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is conscious of the need to revamp electricity and infrastructure licensing auctions to attract investments and reduce the cost of services for consumers, a senior executive at state development bank BNDES said on Friday.

"We have to be realistic. We understand that we will get more modest tariffs, but through greater competition and more demand to participate in the auctions, and not by establishing really tight rates of return," said Marilene Ramos, BNDES's infrastructure director, at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

