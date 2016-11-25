Brazil sees $4.4 bln investment in infrastructure concession renewal

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government expects 15 billion reais ($4.4 billion) in fresh investment under a program for the early renewal of existing road and railway concessions, acting Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday.

The government on Thursday issued a decree to start granting and renewing concessions for roads, railways, ports and airports. The measure also sketches out rules that will allow the government to strip concessions granted during the previous government from investors that have failed to meet the minimum terms of their contracts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)