SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will allocate up to 14 billion reais ($4.3 billion) from the FGTS severance fund for urban infrastructure projects, the Friday edition of the official gazette reported.

Half of the funds will fund public-sector projects and the remainder private-sector projects, the gazette said. ($1 = 3.2532 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)