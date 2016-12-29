FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UPDATE 2-Infraero plans to set up subsidiaries to run Brazil airports
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 2-Infraero plans to set up subsidiaries to run Brazil airports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation from Infraero)

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run infrastructure company Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroportuária (Infraero) said on Thursday it plans to establish partnerships to run certain Brazilian airports.

The plan to create subsidiaries is preliminary, Infraero said in response to a report in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that the company was mulling a joint venture with Germany's Fraport AG to explore running some of Brazil's busiest airports.

"The negotiation strategy and all calculations related to the initiative will be announced in due course," Infraero told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The Infraero-Fraport joint venture could list shares on the stock market as early as next year, according to the newspaper, which cited unnamed authorities involved in the project.

Brazil's busiest airports currently operated by Infraero include Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro and Congonhas in São Paulo.

Fraport said the company remains interested in projects involving Brazilian airports.

"Currently, however, there are no new developments in this respect and, in particular, no contractual cooperation with any partner in Brazil." a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement Thursday. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

