7 months ago
Brazil to open airlines, agricultural land to foreign buyers - sources
January 30, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil to open airlines, agricultural land to foreign buyers - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer plans to send Congress a bill allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of airlines in Brazil, though investors will be obliged to expand regional flight services, government sources said on Monday.

One of the sources said the government will also soon propose a bill lifting a ban on foreign investors buying agricultural land in Brazil on the condition that 10 percent of any purchase is destined to land reform. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

